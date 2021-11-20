$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,058 shares of company stock valued at $18,645,488 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $636.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $626.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.77.

O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

