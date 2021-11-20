$3.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.71 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,144,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,560. Corning has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

