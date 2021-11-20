$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce sales of $301.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.04 million to $369.00 million. Denbury reported sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DEN shares. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its position in shares of Denbury by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSE:DEN traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 1,095,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. Denbury has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

