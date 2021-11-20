$315.47 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $315.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.70 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

