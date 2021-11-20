$315.47 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post $315.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.70 million and the lowest is $302.70 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $494.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in OPKO Health by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.