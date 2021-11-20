$365.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $365.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $382.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.04 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $307.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.48. The stock had a trading volume of 648,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

