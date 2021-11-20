38,136 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,943,000 after buying an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after buying an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.89. 3,493,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

