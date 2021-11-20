407,446 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 407,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.37% of Five Star Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.