4,076 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 15.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIBL opened at $79.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.58. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $89.30.

