420 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCB opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

