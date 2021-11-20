$441.89 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $441.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $457.30 million and the lowest is $436.70 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $466.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $83.59 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

