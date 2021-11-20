$485.38 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce $485.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $493.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 2,823,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $875.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.