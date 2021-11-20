$5.28 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $22.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.12 billion to $22.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $23.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Southern stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 40,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 23,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 210,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

