$5.69 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $5.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.57 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,896,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 171,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.