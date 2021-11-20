5,017 Shares in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

NYSE:CTOS opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.