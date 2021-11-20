$65.55 Million in Sales Expected for Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $65.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SYBT stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.40. 36,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,053. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock worth $1,499,335. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,543 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

