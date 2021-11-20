$65.89 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report sales of $65.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.07 million. Heska reported sales of $64.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $251.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.40 million to $251.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $284.86 million, with estimates ranging from $273.60 million to $296.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,168. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.68 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.79. Heska has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $275.94.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heska by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

