$75.89 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to post $75.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. Frontline reported sales of $177.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $400.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $422.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $720.36 million, with estimates ranging from $706.90 million to $733.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FRO. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRO traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,990. Frontline has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

