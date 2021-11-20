$752.03 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to announce sales of $752.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $772.00 million and the lowest is $739.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,139 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,329. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after acquiring an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,113,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.52. The company had a trading volume of 217,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,285. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $130.82 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average is $193.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

