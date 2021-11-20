8,500 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

