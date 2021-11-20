8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Sells $77,948.52 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

8X8 stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

