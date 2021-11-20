908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Down 8.4% After Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) dropped 8.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 10,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 284,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Specifically, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $303,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 10,078 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $352,226.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,225. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 908 Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The stock has a market cap of $722.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 12.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in 908 Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

