9,626 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247,602 shares of company stock worth $528,228,899 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

