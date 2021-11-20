9,904 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSML stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.