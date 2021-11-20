Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price was up 4.4% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $54.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 31,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,189,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.33.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $4,834,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 62,229 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

