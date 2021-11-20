Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock remained flat at $$4.08 on Friday. 1,595,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,504. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

