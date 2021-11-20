Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 958,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $585,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

