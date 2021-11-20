Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.63

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.63 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 13447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,868. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.