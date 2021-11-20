ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

About ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.