ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.93 Million

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post $21.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the lowest is $21.40 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $75.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

