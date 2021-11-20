ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.93 Million

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to post $21.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.60 million and the lowest is $21.40 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $13.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $75.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.62 million to $77.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $115.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.20 million to $124.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $203.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $990,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and have sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.