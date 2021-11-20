Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $64,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $17.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $688.37. 3,090,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,841. The company has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $629.46 and its 200-day moving average is $597.46. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.54.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

