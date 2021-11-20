Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director Sells $109,000.00 in Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

