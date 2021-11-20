AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

NYSE AER opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. AerCap has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AerCap by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AerCap by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 620.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

