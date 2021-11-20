Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Edward John Cooney Purchases 871 Shares of Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) CEO Edward John Cooney acquired 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,934.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 1,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

