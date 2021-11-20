Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Down 23.8% in October

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGGRU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Agile Growth has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

