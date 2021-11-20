Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agora (NASDAQ:API) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agora, Inc. provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service principally in the People’s Republic of China, the United States and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into their applications. Agora, Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.75.

Agora stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. Agora has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of -0.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Agora by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 564,362 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Agora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Agora by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,718,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

