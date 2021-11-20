AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGFAF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
About AgraFlora Organics International
