AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGFAF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. AgraFlora Organics International has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

About AgraFlora Organics International

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

