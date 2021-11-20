Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.16.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,732 shares of company stock worth $133,444,693. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

