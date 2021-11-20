Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as low as $1.50. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 228,235 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

