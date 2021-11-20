Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.99

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.99 and traded as high as C$10.69. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$10.48, with a volume of 616,097 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.40.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

