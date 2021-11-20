Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRM. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. 185,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,187. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.07.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,719 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

