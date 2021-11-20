Alexander J. Lurie Sells 17,678 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTV opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.