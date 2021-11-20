Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 24th

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, November 24th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:AGNPF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

