Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 24th

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 24th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Algernon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Algernon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.