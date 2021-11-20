Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.85.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.46. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

