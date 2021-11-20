Alien Worlds Achieves Market Cap of $303.46 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $303.46 million and $417.01 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00090750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.73 or 0.07349845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.57 or 1.00258765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

