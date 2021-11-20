Allred Capital Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $210.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.