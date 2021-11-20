Allred Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Shares of EL stock opened at $352.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $356.51.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total transaction of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock valued at $776,652,663 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

