Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $584,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 81.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,352 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

