Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQV stock opened at $268.17 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.