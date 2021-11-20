AllSafe Market Cap Reaches $184,878.26 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $184,878.26 and $65.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036569 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

